Launched in December 1997, the Toyota Prius kickstarted the marque's domination over the hybrid segment. In fact, the brand has sold over 15 million hybrid units since that fateful day, estimating savings of 120 million tonnes of CO2 when compared to its gasoline counterparts. With that, it's estimated that Toyota has sold 5 million units of hybrids in three years – half of what it sold from 1997 to 2017.

In the United States, however, the Prius was introduced in 2001. To celebrate its two decades in the U.S., Toyota is reportedly releasing a 20th Anniversary Edition model for the hybrid vehicles 2021 model year.

CarsDirect unearths the scoop, which allegedly came in an early order guide that the publication got its hands on. Of course, information about the 20th Anniversary Edition Prius is a bit scarce at this time but CarsDirect said that it will sit atop the Limited trim in the range. It will also come in a front-wheel-drive configuration.

As for aesthetics, details like special badges and differing rims remain to be seen, but CarsDirect reported that it will come in two non-exclusive colors: Supersonic Red and Wind Chill Pearl – with the latter meant to replace the current Blizzard Pearl, a.k.a. White.

As for the interior palette, CarsDirect said that the Prius 20th Anniversary Edition will only come with black Softex. Naturally, EPA figures for the upcoming variant aren't disclosed yet.

Production for this special edition Prius is said to start by July, according to CarsDirect's sources, but don't be surprised if this will be delayed due to the current coronavirus pandemic. For now, all we have to do is wait for Toyota's official announcement.