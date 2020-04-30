Bite the Big Bullitt.
Along with harkening back to Steve McQueen’s Mustang seen in Bullitt, the new Ford Mustang Bullitt boasts 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) and 420 pound-feet (570 Newton-meters) of torque. Being based around the new Mustang, Ford Performance took a new-school approach to the car, fitting big brakes to match the bigger power numbers.
Gone is the old-school muscle car mantra of massive power and no brakes to match. The clamps fitted to the new Bullitt make it more of a canyon barnstormer than the original straight-line demon. Other new-school features include independent rear suspension, a limited-slip differential, and launch control.
The big Bullitt brake package features 13-inch rotors in the back and 15-inch discs in the front, both with directional vanes for added cooling performance. The kit also includes massive Brembo-red six-piston calipers up front and single-piston versions at the rear.
Along with being mightily impressive, the brake kit is compatible with just about any sixth-generation S550 Mustang. Ford Performance says the Bullitt brakes fit any 2.3-liter Ecoboost Performance Pack or GT 5.0 L from 2015-2020. The brakes are also compatible with right-hand-drive Mustangs sold in markets outside North America. More of the compatibility specs can be found in the press release or source link below.
BRING BIG BULLITT™ BRAKES TO YOUR MODERN MUSTANG
DEARBORN - The 480 horsepower, 420 lb-ft of torque generated by the Ford Mustang Bullitt™ requires equally potent stopping power. To accomplish this, Ford fitted it with Gloss Red aluminum Brembo rotors, six-piston fixed up front, single piston siding in the rear.
Ford Performance Parts is now proud to offer the original equipment brakes of the Bullitt™ on for late model Mustang GT and Mustang EcoBoost Performance Pack vehicles. Even if you don’t have the full Bullitt™ package, you can still enjoy your own personal slice of Steve McQueen’s legendary legacy.
Quick Facts:
-
Fits 2015–2020 Mustang GT 5.0L
-
Fits 2015–2020 2.3L Mustang EcoBoost Performance Pack
-
Fits both right and left-hand drive Mustangs
-
Front rotors are 15” with directional vanes
-
Rear rotors are 13” with directional vanes
-
Does not fit 2015-2017 V6 or 2015-2017 Base EcoBoost cars
-
Some stock 2015-2020 Mustang EcoBoost and Mustang GT 17"and 18" wheels may not clear Bullitt™ calipers. Please contact the Ford Performance Techline for assistance.
Kit includes:
-
Bullitt™ Front Calipers
-
Bullitt™ Front Rotors
-
Bullitt™ Front Brake Pads
-
Bullitt™ Rear Calipers
-
Bullitt™ Rear Rotors
-
Bullitt™ Rear Brake Pads
-
Front Brake Hoses
-
Front and Rear Splash Shields
-
All needed hardware