Along with harkening back to Steve McQueen’s Mustang seen in Bullitt, the new Ford Mustang Bullitt boasts 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) and 420 pound-feet (570 Newton-meters) of torque. Being based around the new Mustang, Ford Performance took a new-school approach to the car, fitting big brakes to match the bigger power numbers.

Gone is the old-school muscle car mantra of massive power and no brakes to match. The clamps fitted to the new Bullitt make it more of a canyon barnstormer than the original straight-line demon. Other new-school features include independent rear suspension, a limited-slip differential, and launch control.

The big Bullitt brake package features 13-inch rotors in the back and 15-inch discs in the front, both with directional vanes for added cooling performance. The kit also includes massive Brembo-red six-piston calipers up front and single-piston versions at the rear.

Along with being mightily impressive, the brake kit is compatible with just about any sixth-generation S550 Mustang. Ford Performance says the Bullitt brakes fit any 2.3-liter Ecoboost Performance Pack or GT 5.0 L from 2015-2020. The brakes are also compatible with right-hand-drive Mustangs sold in markets outside North America. More of the compatibility specs can be found in the press release or source link below.