Bite the Big Bullitt.

Along with harkening back to Steve McQueen’s Mustang seen in Bullitt, the new Ford Mustang Bullitt boasts 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) and 420 pound-feet (570 Newton-meters) of torque. Being based around the new Mustang, Ford Performance took a new-school approach to the car, fitting big brakes to match the bigger power numbers.

Gone is the old-school muscle car mantra of massive power and no brakes to match. The clamps fitted to the new Bullitt make it more of a canyon barnstormer than the original straight-line demon. Other new-school features include independent rear suspension, a limited-slip differential, and launch control.

Ford Mustang Bullitt Dyno Video

The big Bullitt brake package features 13-inch rotors in the back and 15-inch discs in the front, both with directional vanes for added cooling performance. The kit also includes massive Brembo-red six-piston calipers up front and single-piston versions at the rear.

Save Thousands On A New Ford Mustang
Ford Mustang
MSRP $ 27,490
MSRP $ 27,490
Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
SEE PRICING

Along with being mightily impressive, the brake kit is compatible with just about any sixth-generation S550 Mustang. Ford Performance says the Bullitt brakes fit any 2.3-liter Ecoboost Performance Pack or GT 5.0 L from 2015-2020. The brakes are also compatible with right-hand-drive Mustangs sold in markets outside North America. More of the compatibility specs can be found in the press release or source link below. 

More Bullitt Content:

bullitt mustang owner not restoring The Bullitt Mustang's New Owner Won't Be Restoring It
original mustang bullitt auction price Mustang Bullitt Movie Car Sells For Record $3.4M At Auction
Source: Ford Performance
Hide press releaseShow press release

BRING BIG BULLITT™ BRAKES TO YOUR MODERN MUSTANG

 

DEARBORN - The 480 horsepower, 420 lb-ft of torque generated by the Ford Mustang Bullitt™ requires equally potent stopping power. To accomplish this, Ford fitted it with Gloss Red aluminum Brembo rotors, six-piston fixed up front, single piston siding in the rear. 

 

Ford Performance Parts is now proud to offer the original equipment brakes of the Bullitt™ on for late model Mustang GT and Mustang EcoBoost Performance Pack vehicles. Even if you don’t have the full Bullitt™ package, you can still enjoy your own personal slice of Steve McQueen’s legendary legacy. 

Quick Facts:

  • Fits 2015–2020 Mustang GT 5.0L 

  • Fits 2015–2020 2.3L Mustang EcoBoost Performance Pack 

  • Fits both right and left-hand drive Mustangs

  • Front rotors are 15” with directional vanes

  • Rear rotors are 13” with directional vanes

  • Does not fit 2015-2017 V6 or 2015-2017 Base EcoBoost cars

  • Some stock 2015-2020 Mustang EcoBoost and Mustang GT 17"and 18" wheels may not clear Bullitt™ calipers. Please contact the Ford Performance Techline for assistance. 

Kit includes:

  • Bullitt™ Front Calipers

  • Bullitt™ Front Rotors

  • Bullitt™ Front Brake Pads

  • Bullitt™ Rear Calipers

  • Bullitt™ Rear Rotors

  • Bullitt™ Rear Brake Pads

  • Front Brake Hoses

  • Front and Rear Splash Shields

  • All needed hardware

 