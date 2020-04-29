The Volkswagen Transporter is among the longest-lived commercial vehicle nameplates in the world, and a new generation is on the way. This spy video shows the T7 testing in the snow, including sometimes wearing a massive pair of lamps on the roof.

The necessities of creating a large cargo space mean that the rear section of a van needs to be boxy to maximize space. In front, there's a blunt nose, and the headlights appear to have a rectangular shape. The A-pillars seem to have a slightly steeper rake than the current Transporter, and there's a new front quarter window.

Gallery: Volkswagen Transporter T7 Spy Video

13 Photos

At the back, there's a large hatchback. Like the headlights, the taillights appear to have a rectangular shape.

The vehicle in this spy video wears a little more camouflage than vans in previous photos. With the camo off the side windows, it's possible to get a much better idea of how the T7 looks in silhouette. The new front quarter window is a major departure for the model's aesthetic, but the designers appear to incorporate it well into the model's venerable styling.

Gallery: VW T7 Multivan spy photos

20 Photos

Inside, photos indicate that the Transporter would be available with a digital instrument cluster. Although, we don't expect this to be standard equipment. There would also be improved driver assistance tech.

As the latest Transporter, it's safe to expect a wide variety of engine and drivetrain combinations to be available. There would also be various wheelbase lengths so that customers can choose a larger vehicle for carrying more. Motorhome variants are sure to join the range eventually.

Look for the T7 to debut in 2021. Like with the current model, it's very unlikely for VW to bring the van back to the United States because the company doesn't compete in the country's commercial vehicle segment.