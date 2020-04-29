Hot on the heels of the First Drive review we published yesterday, BMW has now released a couple of videos showing a camouflaged prototype of the new 4 Series Coupe. It’s not just any version, but the M Performance model set to slot right below the flagship M4 in the same vein as the M340i Sedan is positioned below the upcoming M3.

Even though the prototype is still heavily camouflaged, you can easily tell it’s a step up from a base 4 Series by looking at the generous exhaust tips inherited from the aforementioned M340i. Compared to its sedan sibling, the coupe sits 57 millimeters (2.2 inches) lower to the ground and has a center of gravity lowered by 21 mm (0.8 inches), which should translate into sharper handling. Aside from looking arguably better than its four-door cousin, BMW says the coupe’s sleeker body has reduced the drag coefficient by 0.015.

While the interior is also mostly covered, we are not expecting any major changes compared to the 3 Series. There should be a decent amount of space in the back as Motor1.com Germany’s editor, Stefan Wagner, said leg and shoulder room when he hopped onto the rear seat, although headroom was a little tight – he’s six-foot one-inch tall. That’s 1.85 meters.

Underneath the hood is a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine good for 369 horsepower (275 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque sent to the xDrive AWD system through an eight-speed automatic transmission. This M440i model also boasts mild-hybrid tech offering an extra 11 hp (8 kW) boost, while the M Sport differential is responsible for deploying the power efficiently.

BMW will unveil the new 4 Series Coupe sometime in June, with the convertible likely not far behind. For the fully fledged M model, we’ll probably have to wait a little bit more. The two-door models will be joined in 2021 by a new 4 Series Gran Coupe, which this time around will also get a fully electric derivative in the i4.