Care for a race party, anyone?

Limos or limousines are great, especially if you care about interior space and luxurious amenities, which should bring a feeling of accomplishment to the owner.

There are many types of limos. There are the stately ones, which you'd see being used by government officials and high-ranking officials, while there are those that offer a bit more capability such as SUV and off-roading limos.

Gallery: 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix NASCAR Limo For Sale

2004 Pontiac Grand Prix NASCAR Limo For Sale
14 Photos
2004 Pontiac Grand Prix NASCAR Limo For Sale 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix NASCAR Limo For Sale 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix NASCAR Limo For Sale 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix NASCAR Limo For Sale 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix NASCAR Limo For Sale 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix NASCAR Limo For Sale 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix NASCAR Limo For Sale

And then there are Racing Limos, a Florida-founded specialty transportation company that specializes in race-themed stretched cars such as this one: a 2014 Pontiac Grand Prix NASCAR-themed limo.

This white sample of a racing limo isn't built for racing, though, as the name suggests. Rather, its design is themed to celebrate racing, in this case, NASCAR. While Pontiac isn't necessarily a brand to represent NASCAR – since it pulled out from the racing series in 2003 – this limo still aims to celebrate that with vinyl decals and NASCAR-styled spoiler at the back.

The exterior of this 16-year-old Pontiac Grand Prix converted limo is definitely not for everyone, but the interior looks great and luxurious, as you would expect from this class. It has a minibar, black vinyl upholstery, and a large mirror on the ceiling.

These Long Vehicles Aren't Too Much Of A Stretch:

klassen range rover limo bulletproof Stretched Klassen Range Rover Limo Is Stately And Bulletproof
lincoln monster truck limo Crazy Lincoln Monster Truck Limo Proves Too Much Is Never Enough
cadillac escalade esv limo auction Stretched Cadillac Escalade Is An Opulent Limo SUV You Can Own
mercedes amg g63 limo for sale Mercedes-AMG G63 Off-Road Limo Sells For $551,000

There's just one issue, though – this 2004 Grand Prix limo is currently listed at CNC Motors in California for $17,9000 or $15,900 for its internet price.

Quite hefty, you might say, but considering its relatively low mileage of 22,546 miles, you might consider this a steal with used limos within this mileage and location are priced almost as double. You always have the option to remove the things you hate that come with it.

Source: CNC Motors via GM Authority