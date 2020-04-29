It’s no doubt that at this stage of social distancing and lockdown, automotive television is at a premium for us petrolheads. Motorsport.tv is full of great content, but we can’t turn away from the fresh season of Jay Leno’s Garage, which is set to drop May 20. From a first look at the trailer, this season could be the best yet.

From the outset of the trailer, it’s clear that there will be no shortage of celebrity guests this season. In just the first 30 seconds of the video we see appearances from big names like Tim Allen, Kelly Clarkson, Jon Hamm, and Matt LeBlanc. Tesla fans also have reason to rejoice, as Elon Musk and the Cybertruck will make an appearance. While the footage of the Cybertruck is obviously limited in the trailer, it appears that the Cyberquad ATV will also be a part of the show.

As for other cars, the new Corvette C8 convertible looks set to make an appearance and there could be some Ford v Ferrari-inspired comedy gold; We see a hint of what appears to be a reenactment of the scene where Ken Miles takes Henry Ford II for an unexpected test drive in the GT40.

With many other celebrities and vehicles seen in the trailer, this season looks sure to whet the appetite of petrolheads and celebrity followers. The late-May release date is unfortunately tardy, but we are willing to hold out for the high caliber content seen previously on the show.

What are you most looking forward to in the new season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

