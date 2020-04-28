Ford's upcoming sub-Ranger, unibody pickup will reportedly take styling cues from the Ranger and Bronco Sport, according to a new report from Motor Trend without citing a source for these details. This will be mean a chiseled look for the little truck. While spy shots (gallery below) show the model under heavy concealment, we can see how the front end could have an angular, upright appearance.

In addition, the little pickup will allegedly share the Bronco Sport's powertrain, according to Motor Trend. If accurate, buyers will be able to choose between a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder or a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. They'll hook up to an eight-speed automatic, and on the Bronco Sport both engines will come standard with all-wheel drive.

Gallery: Ford Focus-Based Pickup Truck Spy Photos

8 Photos

Ford confirmed the tinier truck in January 2019 by promising "new nameplates below where we compete today." The company intends to build the pickup in Mexico and then export it both to the United States and South American markets. Brazil reportedly gets the model first in 2021, and American customers should be able to pick one up about a year later.

The official name for the pickup remains a mystery. The two leading contenders are reportedly Courier and Ranchero. Both of these are monikers for small Ford trucks from the past, so reviving one of them for the new model creates a direct connection to the company's history.

Ford's truck division has a lot to debut in the coming years. The latest info suggests that the Blue Oval could begin taking orders for the next-gen F-150 on June 15 and have assembly going by September 28. The automaker also has the next-gen Ranger under development and current speculation puts its debut as soon as early 2022.