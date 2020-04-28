The Ford Bronco is one of the most anticipated reveals of 2020. Numerous leaks have given us a clear look at it, and the smaller Bronco Sport, but there’s still a lot we don’t know about the new off-roader. However, nuggets of information about the SUV continue to trickle out, and the latest comes from a new Ford Authority report about the Bronco’s grille – or, more accurately, grilles.

The publication, citing “sources familiar with the project,” says the new Bronco will come with three distinct grille styles called Modern, Classic, or Custom, though Ford may change their name before sales commence. All three will feature distinct styling, and we may have already seen the Modern one in leaked photos. It’s the black grille with the bold BRONCO lettering and sleek headlights.

The Classic is what you’d expect – a modern-day grille that borrows heavily from Bronco’s past. The Custom grille will be the flashier of the three with what Ford Authority says will feature a “more shiny and upscale look.” Ford will adapt the three grilles for the Bronco Sport, too, but it wasn’t clear to the publication if the automaker would limit the grilles to certain trims or packages.

Months ago, Ford said it’d reveal the new Bronco this spring, with many suspecting a showing at the Detroit Auto Show in early June. That show has been canceled, but Ford said last week that it still plans to reveal it this spring despite the coronavirus, though the pandemic did delay the Bronco Sport that was supposed to make its official appearance in early April. The smaller Bronco could debut in May or June.

Gallery: Ford Bronco Leaked Image

The Ford Bronco and smaller Bronco Sport are important to the automaker. A few years ago, it announced it’d abandon producing cars in favor of trucks, SUVs, and crossovers, and the Bronco is a part of that strategy. Not only is it a new SUV at a time when they dominate the sales charts, but it’s also the return of a Ford icon that has enthusiasts on edge. They’re fearful it’ll grow soft even though Ford’s been adamant about the new Bronco living up to the name’s off-road legacy.