Production of the 2021 Ford F-150 that introduces a new generation of the best-selling truck reportedly begins on September 28, 2020, at the Blue Oval's Dearborn Plant, according to a new report from the F150gen14.com forum. In addition, assembly of the truck allegedly starts at the Kansas City factory on October 26. If you want to place an order for the new pickup, then the first date to do so is purportedly June 15, and the last day to put in a request for the existing F-150 is May 29.

Motor1.com reached out to Ford to confirm these dates. However, the company responded: "We don’t comment on speculation about future products."

Ford originally intended to begin assembly of the next-gen F-150 earlier, but the plant closures due to coronavirus forced the delay. The company originally intended to debut all the details about the new truck on April 29 until COVID-19 also caused the postponement on that date.

The new F-150 will allegedly be available with a wide variety of powertrain options. They'll reportedly include a 3.3-liter V6, 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, 5.0-liter V8, 3.0-liter turbodiesel, and hybrid version of the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6.

Recent spy shots suggest that the interior of the new F-150 features an evolution of the current truck's styling. The pictures show the cabin with a digital instrument cluster and larger infotainment display. There are still analog controls for the HVAC system. Higher trim levels would reportedly be available with nicer materials than the existing generation, and there might even be an available 15.5-inch infotainment screen.