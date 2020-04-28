It was on Sunday when two surprisingly revealing images of a future BMW emerged on the Internet, claiming to show the next-generation 2 Series Coupe. While we’re still not entirely sure the prototype was indeed the company’s future small RWD machine, our good pals at Kolesa.ru have decided to give those leaked images a splash of color and get rid of the car cover in the process.

If you’re getting a familiar vibe looking at these images, you’re not the only one. That’s because the renderings are heavily based on official photos provided by BMW for the M2 CS, but modified to include the design cues of the prototype. We’ll be honest and admit the front and rear fascias look way better than they do in the spy shots, but the side profile might be significantly different on the real thing since it remained fully concealed on the spotted prototype.

The rendering also takes after the spy images in the sense that it depicts the M Performance version, possibly the future M240i model. The generously sized exhaust tips and trunk lid spoiler are telltale signs of a hotter derivative, as are the large air intakes at the front. Bear in mind the 19-inch wheels along with the tires and brakes have been carried over from the M2 CS, so look for the next-gen 2 Series Coupe in the M240i flavor to have a different setup.

Unlike the front-wheel-drive 2 Series Gran Coupe, the actual coupe will remain true to BMW’s ethos by sticking with a RWD layout. It’s expected to arrive sometime in 2021, which would make it a 2022MY in the United States.

Meanwhile, we still haven’t even seen proper spy shots of the sports coupe undergoing testing, so look for the first prototypes to hit the Nürburgring gym in the following months. Some people – including yours truly – are not entirely convinced the images attached above are actually showing the 2 Series Coupe G42. Since we can’t see the side profile, perhaps this is actually a sedan – namely the new 1 Series Sedan for China and Mexico. Whatever it is, we’re glad it doesn’t have an inflated kidney grille…