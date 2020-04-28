You would be forgiven for thinking this is a Lamborghini Huracan Evo with an optional OEM body kit as Novitec hasn’t messed around too much with the original design of the V10 raging bull. While other tuners have the tendency to overdo it when it comes to modifying the look of a car, these German aftermarket specialists are known for their “less is more” approach.

That said, we’re still dealing with a Lamborghini, so words such as “discreet” and “subtle” are probably not the best terms to describe this Huracan Evo. The main highlight is noticeable at the back where the generous wing might make you think of the Performante model. It’s bathed in carbon fiber like all of the other new bits developed for Italy’s R8, including the trunk lid with its newly added slits to optimize airflow and boost downforce at the front axle.

Gallery: Lamborghini Huracan Evo by Novitec

14 Photos

From the front spoiler attachments to the side mirror caps, just about everything has been dipped in carbon fiber. It was also used for the menacing rocker panels and the side vents, not to mention the engine cover protecting the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter unit. The air scoop at the back further cools down the V10 while giving the Huracan Evo a race car look when viewed from behind.

Novitec mentions all of the newly added parts have been tweaked in the wind tunnel for better aerodynamic efficiency. The body upgrades can be complemented by a new set of shoes, measuring 20 inches at the front and 21 inches for the rear axle. Huracan Evo owners can further modify their mid-engined supercars with an F1-derived lightweight exhaust system and a stiffer suspension setup lowering the car by approximately 35 millimeters (1.37 inches). Inside, there’s leather and Alcantara upholstery in just about any color you can think of.

There aren’t any power upgrades, not that the car needs them anyway considering the Huracan Evo pumps out 630 horsepower and 600 Newton-meters (443 pound-feet) to match the Performante.