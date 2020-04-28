The Volkswagen Golf SportWagen and Golf Alltrack are enjoying their final months on sale in the United States - it has been confirmed that the two German long roofs will soon be discontinued in the country. That won’t be the case in Europe, where the Wolfsburg-based manufacturer should introduce an all-new Golf wagon based on the eighth-generation Golf. According to preliminary details, the more practical and family-friendly vehicle should arrive in October this year.

Three renderings from the Overboost BR Facebook page preview the Golf 8 wagon and, we have to admit, it looks exactly as we expected. The formula is simple and it’s something we’ve seen from Volkswagen countless times - the body is largely identical to the five-door model but with an extended rear to increase the cargo space. It’s very restrained but looks spot on.

Gallery: Volkswagen Golf 8 Variant renderings

3 Photos

The new long-roof Golf will be produced at Volkswagen’s main plant in Wolfsburg - its predecessor was produced in Zwickau, Germany. In Europe, the Golf Variant will compete against similar offerings from Ford, Renault, Peugeot, Kia, Hyundai, and other manufacturers in the crowded C-segment.

It’ll be a different story at this side of the pond, however. Volkswagen America has already confirmed the only iterations of the new Golf to reach U.S. shores will be the GTI and R trims, and these aren’t expected for at least another 12 months. In Canada, you’ll still be able to purchase a new Golf wagon but it’s, in fact, the old, seventh-generation of the popular car.