The famed Nürburgring is without a shadow of a doubt the best place to catch a glimpse of future models as the Green Hell is the perfect venue for automakers to make final adjustments and iron out the kinks. This 10-minute video perfectly shows the importance of the challenging track in Germany as we can see plenty of car manufacturers testing their upcoming products spanning across several segments of the market.

The video published this week by Auto Addiction on YouTube starts off strong with the upcoming Porsche 911 GT3 showing off its new hood design and massive rear wing before moving on to the hardcore Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series with an even meaner hood and larger wing. A nearly camo-free prototype of the next VW Golf R can also be seen with its understated look contrasted by the quad exhaust system.

Gallery: Nürburgring test day

33 Photos

A next step above the Golf R while staying within the VW Group is the Audi RS3, spotted in the not-for-America Sportback guise testing its glorious five-cylinder engine said to deliver more than 400 horsepower. Perhaps the best-sounding car caught that day was the facelifted Jaguar F-Pace SVR with a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 providing an appealing grunt.

Save Thousands On A New Porsche 718 Cayman MSRP $ 58,150 MSRP $ 58,150 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The video goes on to show a camouflaged Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, E-Class Convertible facelift, and the updated Hyundai i30 Fastback N, but the one we’re most anxious to see is the Porsche Cayman GT4 RS. It’s the flagship version of the baby 911 coupe providing an enjoyable naturally aspirated soundtrack from what is believed to be a 4.0-liter flat-six engine.

Rumor has it the range-topping Cayman will offer close to 500 horsepower in a car said to lose a few pounds compared to the regular 414-hp GT4 model. We might have to wait until sometime next year to see it when Porsche is expected to officially introduce the RS version with an estimated $130,000 starting price.