The sporty compact sedan will go head to head with the Honda Civic Si.

It was a little over a month ago when Hyundai introduced the all-new Elantra and the edgy sedan is already being previewed in a warm performance version. The N Line is being shown for the first time in camouflage apparel, complete with a dual exhaust system and what sounds like an artificially enhanced engine noise.

The heavy disguise gets in the way of seeing what has changed compared to a base Elantra, but it shouldn’t be all that difficult to figure out. The N Line visual bits will be limited to a slightly sportier body kit complemented by the bespoke alloy wheels and a lowered sports suspension. Hyundai is being coy on details for the time being, although it does say the car benefits from chassis tweaks and comes with a turbocharged gasoline engine.

Gallery: 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line teasers

2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line teaser
7 Photos
2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line teaser 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line teaser 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line teaser 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line teaser 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line teaser 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line teaser Hyundai N brand product portfolio

Underneath the hood could be a four-cylinder 1.6-liter unit from the Elantra GT N Line hatchback where it pumps out 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet (264 Newton-meters) of torque. In the five-door model, it works with either a six-speed manual or an optional seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. The car featured in the video below certainly had a two-pedal setup since we can briefly see shift paddles behind the steering wheel.

Save Thousands On A New Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
MSRP $ 18,130
MSRP $ 18,130
Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
SEE PRICING

While Hyundai doesn’t say when it will unveil the Elantra N Line, we do know the Honda Civic Si Sedan and VW Jetta GLI rival will be a 2021 model year. That leads us to believe an official premiere is slated to take place later this year. It’s not the only new member of the family as a hybrid model also represents a novelty brought by the new generation.

In the long run, rumor has it Hyundai is plotting a full-fat Elantra N model with as much as 275 horsepower from a larger 2.0-liter engine shared with the upcoming Kona N. If the report is accurate, customers will pick from a six-speed manual and the eight-speed dual-clutch recently introduced in the Veloster N.

Everything You Need To Know About The New Elantra:

2021 hyundai elantra walkaround video Let Hyundai Talk You Through The All-New 2021 Elantra
2021 hyundai elantra video 2021 Hyundai Elantra Video Shows The Edgy Sedan From Every Angle
hyundai elantra weird design Hyundai Explains This Super Weird Elantra Circle Design Element
2021 hyundai elantra debut 2021 Hyundai Elantra Debuts With Bigger Size, Upmarket Tech
Source: Hyundai
Hide press releaseShow press release

Hyundai Previews All-New Elantra N Line Model

 

  • All-new Elantra/Avante will get N Line performance treatment
  • N Line trim level available on Elantra sedan for the first time ever
  • All-new Elantra/Avante N Line focuses on sporty design and refined powertrain/chassis dynamics

SEOUL, April 27, 2020 – Hyundai Motor Company today revealed the first images and a sneak preview video of the all-new 2021 Elantra/Avante N Line sedan. The upcoming Elantra N Line adds N brand specific design elements, chassis upgrades and a turbocharged engine to the recently revealed 2021 Elantra. Hyundai’s high-performance N brand develops fun-to-drive cars that make the driver’s heart beat faster whenever they’re behind the wheel. Inspired by N brand, N Line trims add sporty design elements and refined powertrain/chassis upgrades to the all-new Elantra recently introduced.

Hyundai’s high-performance N brand product portfolio offers everything from motorsport to base model. N Line is characterized by N-specific design and performance upgrades. Hyundai is expanding its N Line model line-up to enable even more customers to experience the N feeling.

A sneak preview video and teaser images can be viewed, downloaded and embedded at hyundainews.com; https://hyundaius.co/35baxj3 and Hyundai’s other social media channels.