It'll still take place at the same time in August.
The cancellation of the 2020 Pebble Beach Concours D'Elegance due to COVID-19 seemed to spell doom for the many automotive auctions that take place during Monterey Car Week. However, RM Sotheby's is keeping its sale going by moving the event entirely online. The company will maintain the original sale dates by having the lots close between August 13 and 15.
RM Sotheby's is accepting consignments for the sale through July 13, but it expects to have roughly 150 lots for sale. The company promises the vehicles to be "of a caliber never before seen in an online sale." Interested bidders will be able to see some of the cars during physical showcases at sites around the world.
"While we will certainly miss seeing our clients and friends at Monterey Car Week, we’re proud to be able to offer buyers and sellers an alternative solution to the challenges faced by our industry this year," Gord Duff, Global Head of Auctions, at RM Sotheby’s. "Our Monterey auction has witnessed countless record-breaking sales of the world’s most important cars in the last three decades. We plan to continue this momentum with our Online Only Monterey sale, presenting some of the most significant and valuable cars ever offered in an online auction."
To promote the sale, RM Sotheby's released a promo video (above) with highlights of past auctions. It also put out a gallery of images (also above) highlighting some of the very special vehicles from the company's previous sales during Monterey Car Week.
RM Sotheby's has rescheduled many of its auctions to be online-only this year because of coronavirus. For example, the upcoming sales in Essen and the Elkhart Collection are happening on the Internet.
BLENHEIM, Ontario (27 April 2020) – RM Sotheby’s is thrilled to announce an online auction unlike any other, Online Only: SHIFT / Monterey. RM Sotheby’s is bringing its record-breaking, world-renowned Monterey sale to the auction house’s proprietary Online Only platform in light of ongoing concerns related to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Set for the original Monterey live auction week, Online Only: SHIFT/ Monterey will open for bidding on 6 August, with lots closing 13–15 August, and will present approximately 150 exceptional collector cars on rmsothebys.com—an offering of a caliber never before seen in an online sale. The online Monterey sale will build not only on RM Sotheby’s historic Monterey results, but also on the success of the company’s Online Only auctions over the last several months, including its recent shift of the Palm Beach auction to the virtual platform.
The new format is backed by the RM Sotheby’s experience, harnessing the expert team of car specialists, start-to-finish concierge level of service, transparent research, and global network reaching collectors in more than 75 countries for which RM Sotheby’s is known—all via a secure, proprietary online platform. Additional digital components and new media formats will be implemented leading up to the auction to enhance the bidder experience, while RM Sotheby’s will also further utilize its numerous, secure global locations to physically showcase consignments for limited preview ahead of the sale.
“Our team has continually broken new ground in the collector car auction industry over our more than 40 years in business, and bringing our most significant sale of the year–Monterey–to our Online Only platform marks a new age for our team and for the industry,” says Gord Duff, Global Head of Auctions, RM Sotheby’s. “While we will certainly miss seeing our clients and friends at Monterey Car Week, we’re proud to be able to offer buyers and sellers an alternative solution to the challenges faced by our industry this year. Our Monterey auction has witnessed countless record-breaking sales of the world’s most important cars in the last three decades. We plan to continue this momentum with our Online Only Monterey sale, presenting some of the most significant and valuable cars ever offered in an online auction. Stay tuned for more as we continue to elevate the bidder experience on our Online Only platform, bringing more to the virtual auction room than ever before.”
Early car highlights and additional details for Online Only: SHIFT / Monterey, including bidder registration and bidding terms of business, will be announced in the coming weeks. Interested consignors are invited to contact an RM Sotheby’s car specialist to discuss entering their important car. Consignments are invited through 13 July.