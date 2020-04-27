At this point, the waiting for Mercedes-AMG fans on the updated E63 seems a bit pedantic. The mid-cycle refresh has already been glimpsed on the revealed E53 that popped up at the beginning of March. The hotter E63 will have some minor differences to establish its dominance as the range-topping model in the E-Class hierarchy, but we’ve already caught some of those changes in leaked photos. So yeah, nothing left now but to hold the official ceremony.

What we haven’t seen – and in this case heard – is the updated E63 getting a proper exercise. A new video from Stateside Supercars shows us the muscular sports sedan is still very much a proper AMG product, tacking corners at the Nürburgring with surprisingly little drama and a whole bunch of V8 growl. The two-minute clip captures the same prototype we saw earlier in the month, only now we can see just how buttoned-down the super sedan really is when driven exuberantly.

How do we know it’s getting pushed hard? Honestly, the test driver may not be approaching the ragged edge of sanity as we saw with the Audi RS3 Sportback last week, but there’s certainly audible tire squeal while charging through the corners. There’s also noticeable body lean, and of course, we hear the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 dispensing power with impressively quick upshifts. If this Merc isn’t being stretched to the brink, it’s at least close. And it still looks rock-solid while dancing from corner to corner.

Gallery: 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 Sedan facelift spy photos

As for the camouflage that remains, the E63 will sport a front fascia with slightly enlarged corner vents that arc downward towards the center of the car, giving it a more menacing face. Though the video shows camouflage on the rear of this tester, our recent spy photo collage shows the same car camo-free at the back, revealing the E63-specific lower fascia with squared-off exhaust tips. By comparison, the E53 features slightly smaller oval openings.

Word is that the 2021 E63 sedan will be revealed in late April. With today’s date being April 27, that means this is almost certainly the last time we’ll see the hot muscle sedan with any camouflage.