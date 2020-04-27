The Turbo S moniker is often reserved for the hottest version of a Porsche model. The iconic Porsche 911 is no different, combining the best of Porsche’s performance prowess in a costly package. The video above shows a beautiful blue 991.1 911 Turbo S (2013-2016) rocketing down the Bahrain International Circuit drag strip.

The video starts with the Porsche already staged at the tree. The engine revs with launch control as the driver releases the power. The 911 takes off, launch control modulating the tires for maximum grip. Once the tires hook up, the 911 is just gone, rocketing past 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in a neck-breaking 1.8 seconds. The 911 went from 0-130 mph (209 kph) in just 5.31 seconds, which is as long as it takes some cars to hit 60 mph. The tuned 911 Turbo S completes the quarter-mile race in 8.47 seconds at a dizzying 169.37 mph (273 kph).

The in-car video features the speed in the lower left-hand corner, and you can watch as it hits 61 mph and sits there before jumping to 110 mph (177 kph) in the blink of an eye. We don’t know what kind of modifications the Turbo S has received; however, the video description says it features an Emre Levant tune using a Syvecs plug-and-play ECU, and a Dodson Motorsport clutch pack. It also lists the ESMOTOR & EKanooRacing as builders of the ES1XXX 991.1 Turbo S.

The 991.1 Turbo S came stock with a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter inline-six engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox that routes power to all four wheels. It produced 552 horsepower (412 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque, though an overboost function upped that to 553 lb-ft (750 Nm). That’s already a massive amount of power, but considering the Turbo S hits 60 mph in 2.9 seconds stock, the tuned 911 in the video above is likely making much more power.