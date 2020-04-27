The BMW iX3 has never been a well-guarded secret. The automaker first announced the new model at the Auto China 2018 motor show, and since then, the company has detailed many of the all-electric crossover’s specifications and technologies. BMW barely hid anything in the latest spy photos we shot – and let’s not forget about that leak in early March. But BMW has yet to officially reveal the model, though that could happen soon now that official images of the iX3 have allegedly leaked online.

The new images (there are two embedded below), which look like official press images and come from the cochespias Instagram account, show the iX3 parked in front of some trees. It’s not a dramatic shot at all, but they do show off the unsurprising design. The iX3 in the new images is identical to the crossover in the older leaked photo. The grille, headlights, front fender vent, lower fascia, and the sharp crease down the side all match. Even the blue accents are there.

The other leaked image gives us a great look at the rear of the model. Again, there aren’t many surprises here, either. BMW’s trademark chunky taillights are here as is a neat iX3 badge, though BMW hadn’t been trying to hide either. Blue accents in the lower bumper are a stand-in for the missing tailpipes, purposefully drawing attention to its all-electric powertrain.

The iX3 will use a 74-kilowatt-hour battery with the single electric motor making 286 horsepower (210 kilowatts) and 296 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque, and it’ll power the rear wheels. It’ll have an estimated range of 273 miles (440 kilometers) in Europe’s forgiving WLTP test. Its U.S. EPA range doesn’t matter for now, as BMW said last month that it has no plans to bring the iX3 to the U.S. market.