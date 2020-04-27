We recently saw spy shots of the 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 and the less aggressive GT3 Touring model. Now, a spy video shows them both on the move around the famous Monza circuit in Italy. They sound great.

The easy way to differentiate the 911 GT3 from the Touring variant is by looking at the back. The standard model has a large wing with gooseneck mounting on the rear deck. The Touring has a large ducktail spoiler, and this video shows that it's an active piece that can tilt upwards to create even more downforce.

Gallery: Porsche 911 GT3 and GT3 Touring Spy Video

23 Photos

There's a fantastic opportunity to hear the vehicles in this video. The general belief at this point is that the new GT3 uses a modified version of the existing 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six engine that would make around 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts). To suit it's more driver-focused demeanor, the Touring would likely be available with a manual gearbox as a no-cost option, in addition to the dual-clutch automatic. The DCT might be the only choice for the standard GT3.

Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Porsche 911 GT3

The vehicles in this video appear to be earlier development models than the ones in the recent photos (above) because the 911s in the clip have concealment over the hood. The pictures tell us that Porsche sculpts two, fairly large vents into the tip of the hood. There's also a front fascia with a wide inlet in the center and smaller openings in the corners.

All of these vehicles appear to use a placeholder piece that conceals the final design of the rear bumper. Below it, there's a prominent diffuser, and a pair of exhausts are in the center.

The coronavirus pandemic makes predicting a debut date for the new GT3 models a difficult undertaking. It's highly likely for them to premiere before the end of the year, though.