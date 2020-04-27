A6 Avant 55 TFSIe Quattro - that’s the lengthy official name of the first-ever plug-in hybrid Audi A6 station wagon that the German automaker has just launched through its European dealership network. The eco-friendly family hauler comes with a PHEV system that’s shared with the equivalent A6 Sedan model, which was revealed last year. Here’s what you should know in short.

Under the hood is a 2.0-liter TFSI engine, which alone generates respectable 248 horsepower (185 kilowatts). It is supported by an electric motor that adds 141 hp (105 kW) for a combined output of 362 hp (270 kW) and an ample 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque from a low 1,250 rpm. Basically, it’s the same powertrain that also powers the Q5 55 TFSIe Quattro.

Gallery: 2020 Audi A6 Avant TFSIe Quattro

15 Photos

Measured by Europe’s WLTP regime, the PHEV wagon can travel on purely electric energy for up to 31.7 miles (51 kilometers). What’s probably more important for the Audi fans - it can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) from a standstill in 5.7 seconds, just 0.1 seconds slower than the lighter A6 PHEV sedan. The top speed is rated at 155 mph (255 kph), while in purely electric mode, the sporty wagon can reach a speed of up to 84 mph (135 kph).

Thanks to its all-electric range, Audi says, the A6 Avant PHEV will be eligible for a 50-percent company car tax reduction in countries like Germany. Prices for that market start from €71,940, which includes standard equipment like matrix LED headlights, sport seats, four-zone automatic air conditioning, digital instrument cluster, sports suspension, 19-inch wheels, and red brake calipers. Also standard for the model are the S line exterior package, the black styling package, black exterior mirrors, and privacy glazing.