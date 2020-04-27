As Chevrolet is working on some changes for the 2021 Corvette C8, many 2020 examples of the supercar are already getting their first oil changes. We went through a similar video more than a month ago when we learned there’s one very specific part of the oil change of the new Corvette C8 that’s usually not seen in other vehicles. But we’ll get to that in a minute.

First, as this video shows, you need to run the engine at idle for about 20 seconds to return all of the oil back into the dry sump oil tank. Now you are ready to start the actual work but, of course, don’t forget to turn off the engine again.

Remove the engine oil drain plug from the bottom of the engine oil pan and allow the oil to drain. This video shows the drain plug of the V8 engine is absolutely massive so be very careful when unscrewing it. It’s a good idea to make a visual inspection of the drained oil and see if there’s discoloration or milky color markings.

Then, remove the oil filter and inspect the drain plug O-ring seal and replace if it is damaged. In fact, just to be on the safe side - always replace the O-ring. Reinstall the drain plug into the oil pan and tighten it to 18 lb-ft (25 Nm). Put the new oil filter and tighten it three-quarters to one turn after the gasket makes contact.

And here’s the funny part. Once you are done with the oil change, you need to run the engine for five minutes to get the oil at temperature and ready for inspection. You check the oil - believe it or not - while the engine is running! And for all of you who will use Mobil1 oil for their new Corvettes, this is the part number you should be looking for - 123875 (0w40 ESP Dexos2).