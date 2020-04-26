The Audi RS3 represents the Audi brand’s smallest high-performance offering blending mind-bending acceleration with a city-friendly package. With the recent reveal of the updated Audi A3 sedan, it’s only a matter of time before the next-generation Audi RS3 hits the pavement. Audi is honing the upcoming RS3 and was caught hot lapping prototypes at the Nurburgring.

Today the Audi RS3 faces more competition than ever including Mercedes-AMG’s A35 and A45, BMW’s M235i xDrive Gran Coupe, and M2. This stiff competition means the next-gen Audi RS3 is going to need to pack some serious performance to stay competitive. With the ever-changing playing field, we expect Audi to add more power to the next generation RS3 in addition to various drivetrain and interior improvements.

The current generation Audi RS3 uses a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline 5 cylinder engine good for 394 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. This stout engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission that sends power to the ground via Audi’s legendary Quattro all-wheel-drive system. This incredible drivetrain is good for a 0 to 60 time of 3.5 seconds which is quite impressive for a compact family sedan.

The Audi RS3 blends its supercar rivaling acceleration with a well-appointed interior that offers room for four. The next-generation Audi A3 is slightly larger than the current-gen A3 and matches closely with the dimensions of the B7 Audi A4 sedan. This means the upcoming Audi RS3 will need to contend with a larger footprint and increased curb weight. Hopefully, the testing at the Nurburgring helps Audi’s engineers mask the increased weight and size of the next-generation RS3.

The Audi RS3 represents one of the most compelling high-performance compact luxury cars on sale today. With the next-generation Audi A3 debuting on a larger platform, we look forward to seeing how Audi tunes the all-new RS3.





