The all-electric Porsche Taycan is Porsche’s first all-electric vehicle offering the same Porsche style performance in an electric package. The Taycan may have a Porsche badge, but this unique vehicle is nothing like any Porsche to proceed it. This leads to many question marks of value, performance, and range to help better understand the Taycan. Although these other questions have merit, our favorite question about the Taycan is, will it drift?

The team at Autocar is here to give us answers to the important questions about the new Taycan. If you’re interested in the Taycan but tired of hearing about its range and batteries, welcome. As we know, a car is more than just a spec sheet, and executing a drift is all part of the fun of Porsche ownership.

The Autocar team has quite a setup to film their “Will It Drift” show. A proper skidpad on a racetrack in the wet is the best possible environment to drift a car. Many driving schools use setups like this to teach car control and it is very difficult for a vehicle not to exhibit either understeer or oversteer. Understeer occurs when the car’s wheels are turned but the vehicle continues to plow forward, which is not fun. Oversteer requires the rear end of a car to break traction causing the car to slide sideways. This is what driving experts use to drift which is very fun.

The Porsche Taycan can pull off some of the most interesting drifts of any performance car. This all-wheel-drive electric sedan produces 670 horsepower and 626 lb-ft of torque which allows it to easily perform drifts with all four wheels spinning. This ability reminds me of Ken Block’s purpose-built drift machines or a WRC rally car. If you’re in the market for a Taycan and you're worried you won’t be able to drift, take a deep breath because it’s very clear, the Taycan can drift.





