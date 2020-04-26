The 2021 Ram 1500 Rebel TRX is probably one of the most-anticipated trucks this year. The Ford Raptor-rival was supposed to be revealed at the Detroit Motor Show, but since the auto show has now been canceled to give way for coronavirus pandemic efforts, the future of the gnarly Ram 1500 has been a blur – until today.

In a report by Mopar Insiders, the 1500 Rebel TRX is said to be scheduled for unveiling by the end of June at the FCA Chelsea Proving Grounds, headlining FCA's What’s New event.

Gallery: Ram Rebel TRX Spy Photos

18 Photos

The information was leaked by Mopar Insiders' undisclosed sources, so as always, take this with a healthy dose of salt. But then again, considering the timeline presented before and the usual nature of the event, it isn't far-fetched to believe that this is close to what will happen in June.

Another information that surfaced is that the production of the 1500 Rebel TRX will be delayed by five weeks. That means the previous September 8 target has been moved to October 12, the date the first of the Hellcat-powered 1500 will be produced.

And yes, earlier reports suggest that the 1500 Rebel TRX will be powered by a Hellcat V8, the same engine found in the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk that produces 707 horsepower (527 kilowatts). It is also believed that this engine will be mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission.

Moreover, leaked reports also point us to believe that the 1500 Rebel TRX will have adjustable steering and suspension systems through a drive mode selector. Considering that this pickup is slated to contend against the venerable Ford Raptor, it's unsurprising for Ram to pull all the stops for its newest truck. All we need to do now is to wait and see whether these early bits of information will transcend into the production model.