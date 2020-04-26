The words 'subtle' and Mansory are not meant to be in the same sentence. The German tuner has created a name in making extravagant – sometimes excessive – versions of already-pricey cars. The company's tuned cars almost always get a hater here and there, and understandably so. It's hard to argue with people in regard to taste.

This time, however, Mansory has done something really subtle on a Ferrari 812 Superfast. Aptly named the Mansory Softkit 812 Superfast, the tuner's take on the front-engined grand tourer is quite faint.

Gallery: Mansory Softkit Ferrari 812 Superfast

14 Photos

In comparison to the Stallone 812 Superfast in the cars Mansory prepared for the canceled Geneva Motor Show, this one looks relatively stock. Of note, Mansory added several and ubiquitous carbon fiber parts on it, making it look more beautiful than it already is. Honestly, we didn't expect this from Mansory, but it's a pleasantly welcome surprise.

As for the mechanicals, Mansory didn't mention any upgrade, but if you consider the 812 Superfast in stock form, the V12 and its 800 horsepower (597 kilowatts) and 530 pound-feet (718 Newton-meters) of torque aren't a slacker. And so is the zero-to-100 km/h (62 mph) time of 2.9 seconds.

But then again, if the Mansory Softkit 812 Superfast were to adapt the Stallone's mechanicals, it should produce up to 830 hp (611 kW) and 740 Nm (546 lb-ft) from Maranello's V12 – uprates that aren't too much but still meant more fun.

So, if you have an 812 Superfast lying around there that you want to tune, this should be an attractive upgrade that you may want to consider. All you have to do is to contact the German tuner.