The next BMW M3 isn't about to be revealed until next year, or in the metal, at least. Despite that, BMW isn't holding back in testing the G80 generation of its performance sedan. Spied at the Nürburgring in Nürburg, Germany, the M3 was caught pushing its limits and going sideways on corners. The M3 prototype is almost completely wrapped in camo, trying to conceal the infamously yet expected huge kidney grille.

The spy video was uploaded by statesidesupercars on Youtube, which you can watch via the embedded video on top of this page.

Gallery: 2021 BMW M3 Spy Photos

12 Photos

Even better, you can clearly hear the 2021 M3's new S58 engine at work here. We recommend that you put on your best pair of headphones for this one so you can appreciate the gnarly music coming from the quad-exhaust pipes.

Of note, what you're hearing here is the same 3.0-liter twin-turbo, six-cylinder engine found in the X3 M and X4 M performance SUVs, producing 473 horsepower (352 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) torque. For those who want a stick-shift M3, you can rejoice as BMW confirmed that a manual option, along with rear- and all-wheel drivetrain choices.

Though the M3 G80 here was completely covered, reports have already surfaced that showed the performance sedan's naked rear end. BMW has confirmed this leak so that we are waiting for now is a full reveal, which will most likely happen online due to the current pandemic and its expected after effect.

But don't expect that to happen so soon. The German marque has already confirmed that the new BMW M3 will enter showrooms by 2021, so expect a reveal towards the end of the year.