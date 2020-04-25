The Porsche Cayman GT4 was an earth-shattering machine when it first debuted in 2016. Here we have the familiar mid-engined Cayman sports car but with an engine from the 911 Carrera S and a GT badge usually reserved for Porche’s top of the line 911s. The Cayman GT4 is the first time a Cayman was given a proper performance trim and the results were sensational, creating a competent vehicle that could make a 911 GT3 owner jealous. Many GT4 owners are passionate about their unique vehicles and one such owner took his 981 Cayman GT4 on a drive around Switzerland to produce a film worthy of a Porsche ad.

The Porsche Cayman GT4 represented a departure from Porsche’s traditional treatment of the Cayman. Due to brand heritage and exclusivity, the rear-engined Porsche 911 benefited from the best components Porsche had to offer while the Cayman was always held back. Although there were performance trims of the Cayman before the original 981 GT4, none of these Caymans had an engine from the big brother 911. It wasn’t a well-kept secret that Porsche was throttling back on Cayman’s performance to protect the 911.

All of this changed when the Cayman GT4 hit the Porsche world shaking the very foundation of the 911 and Cayman relationship. The Cayman GT4 received the treatment from Porsche’s GT department that it deserved using suspension borrowed from the 911 GT3 and an engine from the 911 Carrera S. The GT4 used a lightened flywheel on its borrowed 3.8-liter flat-6 which was good for 385 horsepower.

The Porsche Cayman GT4 is a true driver's car thanks to its 6-speed manual transmission and engaging driving dynamics. Although the GT4 is the fastest Cayman, it's far from being the fastest Porsche. The Cayman GT4 is for those who want to drive and this video showing it in action is exactly what ads we’d like to see from Porsche.





