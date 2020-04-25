Remember the black and stealthy Volkswagen Golf R tuned by Manhart? We showcased that hot hatch last month and we're impressed by the numbers presented by the German tuner.

After engine ECU-remapping and adding a carbon intake, Manhart was able to squeeze 450 horsepower (336 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) from its humble 2.0-liter four-banger – numbers that can match the Audi RS3 and Mercedes-AMG A45 S and more potent than the Golf R420 that never happened.

Gallery: Manhart RS450 based on the VW Golf R

18 Photos

But how does the boosted Golf R Mk 7.5 perform in real life? AutoTopNL has released an acceleration test video of the limited-production Manhart RS450 and boy it didn't disappoint.

With launch control in employ, the tuned VW Golf R does a 0-100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in just 3.8 seconds. Considering that this is a five-door hatchback that looks quite like a normal black Golf (except for the front spoiler lip, custom wheels, H&R lowering springs, and the subtle body decals), that acceleration rate was impressive.

Moreover, it did a quarter-mile run for 11.96 seconds. Not too shabby. What's intriguing, however, was that its 100-200 km/h (124 mph) time was achieved in 9.94 seconds, which, for a 450-hp vehicle, was a bit shorthanded. A lot of viewers of the acceleration test above noticed that as well – some even thought that there's a typographical error with the power output.

But then again, it is what it is. This Manhart-tuned Golf R is still an incredible machine in our eyes and we're quite excited to see what the German tuner has in store for the upcoming Golf R Mk8.

And oh, AutoTopNL also did a top speed run, reaching 283 km/h (174 mph), which you can watch on the video on top of this page.