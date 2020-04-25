More than a week ago, we've seen the 2021 Volkswagen Golf R in spy images from the Nürburgring with minimal camouflage – almost non-existent, actually. However, those are only still shots and for many car enthusiasts, a non-moving preview of the Golf R won't suffice because let's face it, we want to see how well it performs when going flat out.

Thankfully, a video of that naked run from Auto Addiction has surfaced and for our curiosity's sake, that video is embedded on top of this article.

Gallery: 2021 VW Golf R new spy photos from the Nürburgring

28 Photos

One thing we've noticed, however, was the lack of exhaust note from the Golf R prototype. Maybe it's just the camera or the tire noise was really more prevalent than the sound coming from those quad exhaust pipes. A bit disappointing, really, especially that it has been reported that the new Golf R will be a 'real driving machine.' But then again, driving isn't all about exhaust notes, but a little audible grunt would have been more enjoyable.

The new VW Golf R almost had the RS3 Sportback’s 2.5-liter turbo engine, however, Audi refused to lend its engine to its cousin for obvious reasons. Because of this, the Golf R will keep its 2.0L four-banger, which will reportedly produce 329 horsepower (245 kilowatts) according to the leaked images that reveal the power outputs of Golf deviations.

The VW Golf R is expected to be fully revealed later this year, but with the current coronavirus pandemic, we're not expecting it anytime soon.

Going back, does the lack of prominent exhaust note bother you at all? Let us know in the comments section below.