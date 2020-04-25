Just a few months after their official reveal, Czinger has dropped the news that it is currently working on a wider and more powerful version of the already stunning 21C. A California-based hypercar company, Czinger's 21C is a hybrid beauty with tandem seating and offers a supremely compact and powerful 2.88-liter V8 with a flat-plane crank configuration with a pair of turbochargers and a seven-speed sequential gearbox and all-wheel drive. Oh, and the engine revs up to 11,000 rpm, working with a set of electric motors for the front wheels, and packs a combined 1,233 horsepower. But if that's not enough, in a piece written by PistonHeads about their brief talk with Czinger's chief commercial officer Jens Sverdrup, a new 21C model is on the way and will have a widebody and an increase of around 100 horsepower, bringing it close to 1,350 horses.

Gallery: Czinger 21C hypercar

50 Photos

"We always intended to reveal this track version with the 1,250hp car but actually ran out of time to finish it before Geneva," admits Jens. "Anybody who buys one of our 80 21Cs can tick for a widebody version on the options list, giving them a hypercar that might not be the best for narrow Scottish or Welsh roads, but will definitely be great for the race track." This widebody 21C will adopt a new chassis setup, wider tyres, and better aerodynamic performance thanks to changes in bodywork. The extra power comes from an enhanced engine and hybrid system with no additional weight, still keeping it at a mere 992 pounds for the entire powertrain. We don't have exact numbers of the widebody, track-focused 21C at this time, but its street-going brother gets a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint time of just 1.9 seconds, the quarter-mile in 8.1 seconds, and a top speed of 268 mph (432 km/h).

Priced at $1.7-million and with a goal of making just 80 units, Jens is saying that the 21C is "more bang for your buck" than any other hypercar out there, offering approachability and amazing performance. Czinger's engineers have been able to supposedly give the 2.88-liter engine "the tone of an old F1 engine once you hit 6,000rpm" but also a "totally normal idle speed" and "easy-to-operate characteristics" in a city. Three more Czinger models are expected to follow by 2023, using modular takes on the hybrid V8 engine and chassis.