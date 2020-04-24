Engine swaps are a dime a dozen in the aftermarket arena. Often, it’s an LS swap – a GM-sourced V8 slipped under the hood of all types of metal. There are crazier swaps out there, yes, but the LS swap is popular for a reason. Even then, it’s not everyone’s go-to engine of choice, especially for one Toyota engineer, according to the ad. A new listing on Facebook Marketplace, discovered by our colleagues at Road & Track, is offering an engine-swapped Toyota Celica, not with a GM V8, but one from a Lexus.

The listing is for a 2003 Celica, though there’s little mechanically left of that car. Instead, you get the 4.3-liter 3UZ-FE V8 that powered the likes of the Lexus LS, GS, and others. The mill makes more than 320 horsepower (238 kilowatts), and you can get it with either a manual or automatic gearbox, though there is a $4,000 price difference between the two. Power now routes to the rear wheels. A stainless steel and aluminum exhaust, with electronically controlled cutouts, helps the V8 breathe.

The ad says the Celica is OBD and emissions compliant. It has air conditioning and airbags, and notes that “all systems work as expected.” The front and rear suspension are from a Supra TT, and it also features coilovers and adjustable control arms. Brakes are upgraded to handle the additional power, and it has a Helical limited-slip differential. Top speed is north of 130 miles per hour (209 kilometers per hour), and the seller is including two sets of 18-inch F-Sport wheels and tires.

Gallery: 2003 Toyota Celica Lexus V8 Swap

5 Photos

The price starts at $29,000 for the automatic, but those wanting the manual must spend $33,000. It’s a lot of cash for a nearly 20-year-old car, though “one of none,” according to the listing. And if it matters, there’s a new black leather interior, too, that gives the car a like-new appearance on the inside.