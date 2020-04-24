The Jaguar F-Pace has quickly become the automaker’s best-selling vehicle. In 2019, it accounted for half of all U.S. Jaguar sales. Jaguar is hoping to continue the SUV’s success with a mid-cycle refresh for the 2021 model year, and that includes giving the high-performance F-Pace SVR a makeover, too. A new video captures the camouflaged F-Pace SVR as it laps the Nürburgring track in Germany this week.

Like its non-SVR sibling, the hopped-up Jag will receive modest changes compared to the outgoing model. On the outside, the F-Pace SVR will retain the SUV’s athletic styling with its vertical nose and sharp design lines. However, Jaguar is keeping the SUV’s front fascia hidden behind panels, concealing any changes. The air intakes pushed to the fascia’s lower corners could get a new shape, and we expect tweaks to the grille and headlights. Changes are expected at the rear, though they should be subtle.

We don’t know what Jaguar will change inside, though our sources say a new digital instrument cluster and larger infotainment screen are both likely. That means the dash could receive a tweaked design to fit the latest technologies.

Save Thousands On A New Jaguar F-PACE MSRP $ 45,825 MSRP $ 45,825 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

One aspect that’ll likely remain unchanged between the current F-Pace SVR and the facelifted 2021 model is the powertrain. The Jag’s supercharged 5.0-liter V8 will continue to power the SVR, making the same 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts) and 502 pound-feet (680 Newton-meters) of torque. Jaguar will pair the mill with the same eight-speed automatic. The current SVR’s 4.1-second zero-to-60 time and 176-miles-per-hour (XXX-kilometers-per-hour) top speed should remain unchanged, too.

Gallery: Jaguar F-Pace SVR Facelift Spy Photos

19 Photos

It’s unclear when Jaguar will reveal the refreshed F-Pace and F-Pace SVR. We expect a reveal sometime late this year or early next, though we do know the coronavirus pandemic has forced several automakers to readjust their launch plans this year, and Jaguar could be one such company. However, we do expect the facelifted SUVs to go on sale for the 2021 model year