Over the last few years, Mercedes has told us to expect the new AMG GT Black Series in 2020. We don’t know if the coronavirus has upended Mercedes’ timeline, though we do know development continues for the long-awaited model. A new video shows the AMG GT Black Series back in its natural habitat at the Nürburgring. The aggressive front-end aerodynamics and high wing have all the hallmarks of a potent AMG model – and the exhaust note to back it up, too.

We don’t know many details about the AMG GT Black Series, though. The latest report suggests the model will arrive with a revised twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that produces 711 horsepower (530 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. That’d make the Black Series 134 hp (100 kW) and 74 lb-ft (100 Nm) more powerful than the AMG GT R. Power will allegedly route through a dual-clutch automatic gearbox to the rear wheels.

Those numbers translate into some impressive real-world results. A sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) will allegedly happen in less than three seconds. It will have a top speed of over 200 mph (320 kph). The new Black Series should see a weight reduction over the GT R, too, helping improve its performance, though there are likely several other upgrades over the GT R that eke out every bit of power and performance.

Gallery: 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series new spy photos

42 Photos

When the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series arrives, it’ll have distinct aerodynamics, and have little in common with the GT R that slots below it in Mercedes’ potent performance lineup. Mercedes won’t make many, and customers should expect the price tag to eclipse the GT R Pro’s starting price of $200,645. It sounds like the new AMG GT Black Series will pack a punch – and that doesn’t come cheap.