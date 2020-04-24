During last year’s SEMA, Ford hinted at how a performance Escape could look like with the Air Design USA Escape Sport Hybrid concept, which featured a two-tone black-and-white exterior finish, sports flared fenders, silver skid plates, and 20-inch Forgiato Flow 001 wheels. Unfortunately, it seems that the prototype won’t inspire a production model with a similar sporty appearance and more power.

Or, at least, that’s what FordAuthority reports citing “sources familiar with FoMoCo product plans.” According to the publication, there won’t be an Escape ST contrary to rumors from about a year ago. It’s the same story in Europe, where the crossover is sold under the Kuga moniker and will remain limited to non-performance versions only.

Gallery: 2020 Ford Escape: First Drive

31 Photos

Customers on the Old Continent, however, will soon have an option that’s not available stateside. It’s called the Puma ST and will be a performance variant of the little funky crossover, which will be powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine. We’ve already seen prototypes of that model testing and it’s a matter of time until we see the final production version.

If you live in Europe, there’s one more interesting option. The Kuga ST-Line offers visual upgrades over the regular models but these don’t come with a performance boost. The Kuga’s engine lineup currently includes a 1.5-liter EcoBoost with 150 horsepower, a 1.5-liter diesel with 120 hp, a 2.0-liter diesel with 150 hp and 190 hp, and a plug-in hybrid powertrain with 225 hp.

Save Thousands On A New Ford Escape MSRP $ 25,200 MSRP $ 25,200 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

In the United States, you can have the same 1.5-liter turbo gas unit and the PHEV mill, plus a 250-hp 2.0-liter EcoBoost.