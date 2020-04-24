The Gran Turismo Sport’s latest update, already available for PlayStation 4 players, is not wide-ranging. In fact, the racing game gets just one addition but it’s very significant. Say hello to the virtual equivalent of the 2020 Toyota Supra, which is now accessible with the April update of the console.

As visible from the official photos, the Japanese sports coupe will be playable in a right-hand-drive configuration. The new release doesn’t mention whether it’s the 2.0- or 3.0-liter version but we believe it’s the more powerful of the duo.

Gallery: 2020 Toyota Supra in Gran Turismo Sport

5 Photos

Update 1.57 doesn’t include any other additions to the vehicle lineup or track collection. The previous significant update for the title was back in February when three new cars were introduced - the 2010 Aston Martin DBR9 GT1, 2008 Fiat 500 1.2 8V Lounge SS, and 1996 Nissan 180SX Type X.

A few months before that, in November 2019, the franchise received five new cars. The list included the Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo, RE Amemiya FD3S RX-7, 2007 RUF CTR3, 2016 Toyota 86 GT "Limited", and 2003 BMW M3 Coupe. Just before that, the Porsche Taycan, 2015 Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 Superveloce coupe, and 1971 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.8 AMG also joined the game.