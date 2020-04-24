Another day, another auto event falls victim to the coronavirus outbreak. Following yesterday’s announcement that the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance has been canceled for 2020, just like many other major auto shows this year, including the Geneva, Beijing, Paris, and New York shows, the organizers of The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering have just confirmed the event has been suspended due to COVID-19 concerns.

Originally, the event was planned to take place during the Monterey Car Week on August 14 this year. The Quail Rally, in turn, was scheduled for August 10 through August 12, 2020. An official press release published earlier today says that the decision has been coordinated with the event’s main partner, Bonhams, which will postpone the 23rd Quail Lodge Auction originally scheduled for August 13 and 14. The auction company will hold an alternate event in California in August with more details expected to be revealed in the near future.

Gallery: Jaguar E-Type Low Drag Coupe “OWL226” at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering

66 Photos

Here’s the official statement published today:

“The COVID-19 virus is currently affecting many regions around the world. We sympathize with the families and patients who have been affected by this virus and our thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Now is a time to stay home and stay safe. The Quail will return in 2021 with all the grandeur, elegance, and excitement for which the event is renowned for. At that time, we will truly have much to honor and celebrate in the motoring world.”

The 18th edition of the event will take place on August 13 next year with the rally section scheduled for August 8 through August 11. Current tickets will be valid for the 2021 event and if you are unable to visit California in August 2021, a full refund including any transaction fees will be granted.