The 2021 Cadillac Escalade is a big bruiser, offering even more space and luxury than the current SUV. Today, the automaker released its first image of the extended-length Escalade ESV, a product we already knew was coming but has now been officially revealed. What’s more, Cadillac will now allow prospective owners to place reservations for the new ‘Slade through a page on the website that will contact local dealers to start the process.

As one might expect, the ESV looks very similar to the standard Escalade – styling from the B-pillar forward is identical, in fact. The rear doors are longer and squarer, owing to the extended wheelbase, and the bright trim around the window openings has been reshaped to better match the ESV’s increased footprint. We like the shiny stuff better here; the standard Escalade’s C-pillar chrome is a bit misshapen to our eyes.

However, it appears that Cadillac designers didn’t listen to the criticisms levied at the CT5, as the Escalade ESV likewise features a massive swath of shiny black plastic just behind the rear door opening. It’s an attempt to make the windows look longer and impart a sense of spaciousness to the design, but we don’t think it works here any better than it does on the midsize sedan. Taken as a whole, the Lincoln Navigator L boasts a cleaner design. One feature we do like, however, is the little Cadillac crest mounted within that sea of “piano black” plastic.

The 2021 Escalade ESV will be 15.9 inches (403.9 millimeters) longer than the standard-length Escalade, with 13.2 inches (336 mm) of that coming from the wheelbase. Overall length sits at 226.9 inches (5766 mm). The extra real estate will yield serious dividends for third-row passengers and cargo space, with a capacious 36.6 inches (933 mm) of rear legroom and 42.9 cubic feet (1,214 liters) of storage behind the third row. Helping both of those metrics is the entire Escalade lineup’s new-for-2021 independent rear suspension, which saves space and lowers the floor for a more natural seating position in the way-back.

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade will start at $77,490 with destination, while the ESV will demand $80,490. Their official on-sale date is the subject of speculation, but previously, the company has said it would release its all-new fullsize luxury SUVs before the end of 2020.