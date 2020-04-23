Toyota will allegedly replace its UR-family of V8s engines with a new twin-turbo V6, according to a source with knowledge of U.S. manufacturing operations speaking to The Drive. The powerplant with forced induction will gradually replace the eight-cylinder mill in vehicles like the Tundra, Sequoia, and Land Cruiser.

The anonymous insider claims to The Drive that Toyota's engine plant in Alabama is pre-producing around 30,000 V8 engines to have a stockpile for the existing models using the powerplant. As the components are ready, the various sections of the plant would switchover to be able to produce the V6. A factory in Japan would continue producing the V8 the few vehicles still requiring them, which should be around two to three years, but would eventually change to build the V6, too.

This insider's allegations match up closely with other leaks and rumors coming out of Toyota. The next-gen Tundra will reportedly debut in December 2021 using the new TNGA-F platform and will possibly have a hybrid-assisted twin-turbo V6 for its range-topping grade. The less rugged successor to the Lexus LX will also likely use the twin-turbo V6. According to various reports, the next Land Cruiser will have the hybrid and standard variants of this powerplant, too.

Lexus won't completely abandon V8s, though. In December 2019, the company announced that it was using a new twin-turbo V8 in its LC race car competing in the Nürburgring 24 Hours Race. The company said this powerplant was "destined for use on future road cars such as sports cars." A recent rumor suggested the LX-successor would have a version of the mill making around 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts).