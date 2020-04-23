Following the launch of the Polestar 1 hybrid coupe last year (which we've driven, and loved), the company today announced pricing for its first fully electric vehicle, the Polestar 2 sedan. When the 2 arrives in the U.S. this year, customers will have to shell out $59,900 for the electric four-door to start. And that's before options.

The priciest option for the Polestar 2 is the $5,000 Performance Pack, which adds Ohlins dampers, Brembo brakes, and trim-specific 20-inch alloys, as well as drops the overall ride height by 0.2 inches (5.9 inches to 5.7 inches). If you want 20-inch wheels without the Performance Pack, it’s $1,200. And if you choose Nappa leather over the standard "Wave Tech" seating, it’s another $4,000. Buyers can also select from six metallic paint colors, at $1,200 each: Snow, Magnesium, Thunder, Moon, Midnight, and Void.

Options Price Performance Pack $5,000 Nappa Leather $4,000 20-Inch Alloy Wheels $1,200 Metallic Paint $1,200

Assuming you select every one of those options listed, you could be looking at a price tag of nearly $70,000 for a fully loaded Polestar 2. The good news is, with current tax incentives and some states offering rebates as rich as $2,000 – like in New York and California – select customers could see discounts of up to $9,500 toward the purchase of a Polestar 2.

Granted, the Polestar 2 is still a bit pricier than some of its more-mainstream competitors. The Tesla Model 3 starts at $39,900, for example, and the upcoming Ford Mustang Mach-E costs $44,995. But the sedan does undercut some pricier electric crossovers, like the Audi E-Tron, Jaguar I-Pace, and Mercedes-Benz EQC. Buyers will have to decide if this premium electric sedan is worth the cost.

Model Starting Price Audi E-Tron $74,800 Ford Mustang Mach-E $44,995 Jaguar I-Pace $69,850 Mercedes-Benz EQC $67,900 Polestar 2 $59,900 Tesla Model 3 $39,900 Tesla Model Y $52,990

Whatever the case, the Polestar 2 has an impressive stat line. Its 78-kilowatt-hour battery pack produces 408 horsepower (304 kilowatts) and 487 pound-feet (660 newton-meters) of torque, able to propel the sedan to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.7 seconds. The Polestar 2’s EPA-estimated range is about 275 miles (442 kilometers), and the sedan even lauds a best-in-class towing figure of 3,300 pounds (1,497 kilograms).

In the cabin, the Polestar 2 gets an industry-first Android infotainment system atop an 11.0-inch touchscreen. The setup includes features like Google Assistant, Google Maps with EV charging support, and even access to the Google Play Store, with the ability to download a few specific apps.

The Polestar 2 kicked off production in March, and the first U.S. buyers will get their hands on the sedan beginning this summer. The company also promises the opening of a few "Polestar Places" – essentially dealership equivalents – on the West Coast and in New York later in the year.

Source: Polestar