Development for the various BMW 4 Series variants continues as the automaker takes two different versions to the Nürburgring. New videos show both cars at the famous track, and both are still rocking camouflage. However, we can see the large, controversial grille poking through on both. BMW is supposedly preparing to reveal the new 4 Series sometime this summer, and over the last few months, we’ve seen the new car slowly come together.

The BMW M440i Convertible is the same one our spy photographers spotted last week at the iconic German track, only now we can see it move. The fancier headlights and angular tailpipes suggest this is a higher-end 4 Series model from the automaker. Camouflage still covers the car, obscuring the hard-to-hide grille. The move from hard to soft-top should increase the car’s already limited versatility, taking up less cargo space when it's folded down.

The other video shows the BMW M4 that’s been well documented over the last few months. We know customers will be able to get it with either a manual or automatic gearbox for rear-wheel drive. M4s with all-wheel drive will only get the automatic gearbox. The new M4 will use BMW’s S58 3.0-liter inline-six engine capable of producing over 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts).

The new BMW 4 Series coupe is set to debut sometime later this year, though anything is possible with the coronavirus pandemic delaying various events around the world. Previous rumors suggested BMW would do an online reveal in June, though BMW hasn’t confirmed that yet. We won’t see the 4 Series convertible, including the M440i drop-top, until sometime after the regular coupe debuts. Expect the M4 to follow late this year or early next before the new 4 Series goes on sale in 2021.