The coronavirus outbreak didn’t stop Audi from introducing the new A3 Sportback last month even in the aftermath of the 2020 Geneva Motor Show’s cancellation. Not only that, but the worldwide health crisis also did not prevent the Four Rings from introducing the hatchback’s sedan sibling earlier this week. New videos released by Audi put the spotlight on Ingolstadt’s revamped compact luxury car, offering an in-depth look at the fresh metal and all-new interior cabin.

Compared to 2013 when the original A3 Sedan came out, the new generation has more rivals to worry about. Aside from having to face the swoopy Mercedes CLA, Audi’s baby sedan is also fighting with the A-Class Sedan for a piece of the pie, not to mention BMW’s new 2 Series Gran Coupe and the 1 Series Sedan offered in some markets. Cadillac also has an ATS-replacing XT4, which has already received a warm XT4-V version and will soon add a Blackwing model to take on the high-performance versions of the German sedans.

Having grown in length by 4 centimeters (1.6 inches) and in width by 2 centimeters (0.8 inches), the new A3 Sedan is now nearly as long as the A4 B7 while actually being slightly wider and taller. The exterior design is exactly what you’d expect – an A3 Sportback that eschews the hatchback derrière for a trunk lid to increase the overall length by 15 centimeters (5.9 inches) compared to the five-door model.

Fake vents at both front and rear bumpers are something we’re used to seeing, and hopefully, the trend will die off soon. We’re also not particularly fond of Audi’s updated nomenclature introduced several years ago based on the engine’s output, but that’s not necessarily a big issue since you can take off the “35 TFSI” badge with ease. Overall, the new A3 Sedan looks sharper than its predecessor and will obviously be more desirable in the S and RS flavors.

The interior is where the big changes have occurred as the dashboard design represents a significant departure from the old A3 Sedan. You could say it’s sending a Lamborghini kind of vibe with that hexagonal theme, while the physical buttons on the center console will be appreciated by those who still want direct access to the most used functions. There’s no secondary touchscreen like in the bigger and fancier Audis, but perhaps that’s for the better if you’re looking for a traditional layout.

Audi will kick off customer deliveries in Europe this summer the new A3 Sedan on sale in Europe this summer, but U.S.-spec cars will arrive at a later date.