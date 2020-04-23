The current coronavirus pandemic has hit businesses hard and the automotive industry is one of those that have been hit substantially. With limited to no mobility at all, car sales continue to plummet as the lockdown continues – something that can be observed all over the globe.

As such, car companies are quick to respond by offering better deals during the pandemic – including luxury brands like Aston Martin, Porsche, and Bentley, among others – either to try to lure buyers into buying a vehicle or to help consumers who needed a ride for mobility during the crisis.

In the previous set of deals from mainstream brands, Toyota offers a 90-day deferral of first payments when financed through Southeast Toyota Finance, which is available in the Southeast region only. This time, however, Toyota is offering a better car deal to wider coverage, according to CarsDirect.

The report said that the Japanese marque is now offering auto loan rates of up to 0% APR on some of Toyota's best-sellers like the Camry, RAV4, and Tacoma. Even better, the offer extends to model year 2020 vehicles, which means you're not limited to just old stocks if you were to avail of the offer.

CarsDirect's analysis shows a $4,000 drop in interest with this offer, which means monthly payments can go down by $66 on a $30,000 vehicle. In many parts of the country like New York, 72-month rates have been improved. The 2020 Tacoma's interest rate decreases from 3.9% yesterday to 1.9% today, equating to a $31 cut in the monthly payment and a 52% drop in interest for the $35,000 pickup truck.

As always, we recommend you to contact your dealer if you're interested in availing this offer as deals may differ depending on your area.