Ford fans who love drag racing know all about the Cobra Jet. With origins dating back to the Cobra Jet-powered Mustangs of the 1960s, modern-day Mustang Cobra Jets are dedicated quarter-mile track cars that drag racers can buy straight from Ford. Only 68 current-era Cobra Jets are slated for production, and while Ford is coy on saying just how much power the highly modified 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine produces, the car will run a mid-eight-second pass at 150 mph right out of the box.

Ford isn’t coy about the power produced from this new version, which is just a prototype at this point. In fact, the power level is right there in the name – Cobra Jet 1400. That stands for 1,400 horsepower (1,044 kilowatts), but you won’t find a fire-breathing Coyote V8, or a flat-plane-crank V8, or a modified version of the Shelby GT500’s monster mill under the hood. You won’t find any fossil fuel engine in there, because this prototype is all-electric. And Ford says it’s faster than the current Cobra Jet.

Gallery: Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400

"This project was a challenge for all of us at Ford Performance, but a challenge we loved jumping into,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director for Ford Performance Motorsports. “We saw the Cobra Jet 1400 project as an opportunity to start developing electric powertrains in a race car package that we already had a lot of experience with, so we had performance benchmarks we wanted to match and beat right now. This has been a fantastic project to work on, and we hope the first of many coming from our team at Ford Performance Motorsports."

Details on the motor, battery, or other technical aspects aren’t offered as this is just a one-off prototype. However, it’s a fully functional Mustang that sends more than 1,100 pound-feet (1,491 Newton-meters) of instant-on torque to the rear wheels. Ford says that should be enough to send the electric Cobra Jet 1400 through the quarter-mile in the low-eight-second range at over 170 mph.

Right now, this is just a prototype and Ford doesn't suggest it will become anything more than that. Testing on the Cobra Jet 1400 is ongoing, but an official in-person debut for media and drag racing fans at a quarter-mile track will take place later this year.