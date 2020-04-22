New rumors suggest VW is interested in more performance for the Tiguan.

The rumor mill is churning in the Volkswagen world today. It’s no secret that the Tiguan is a hot-selling SUV for the German automaker. It’s also no secret that VW is keen to offer a broader range of performance machines for U.S. buyers. And lastly, it’s no secret that an amped-up Tiguan R is coming soon, possibly bringing upwards of 330 horsepower (246 kilowatts) to the table. It’s not clear whether it will be available for U.S. buyers, however, who are still cost-conscious when it comes to VW purchases.

Enter the rumor for a Tiguan GTI, as reported by CarBuzz. The news comes from a conversation with Hein Schafer, whose official title is senior vice president for product marketing and strategy for the company’s USA division. In short, he reportedly said the company was always looking to find new options for engine efficiency and more horsepower. As such, more Tiguan variants are expected and more power could be part of the package.

Save Thousands On A New Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
MSRP $ 25,290
MSRP $ 25,290
Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
SEE PRICING

Is this a smoking gun for a Tiguan GTI? Not hardly, but that’s why this is a rumor. What’s interesting here, however, is that Schafer didn’t appear to shut the door on such an idea. Furthermore, the Tiguan R prototypes we’ve literally seen for years clearly indicate that VW sees value in upping its performance chops for SUV buyers. If a full-blown R model is seen as too expensive to succeed in the U.S. market, a fun-infused GTI at a lower price point could make all kinds of sense.

The Tiguan R Isn't A Rumor:

vw tiguan r spy photos 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan R Spied Strutting Its Stuff At The 'Ring
vw tiguan r crossover renderings VW Tiguan R Renderings Preview Subtle Performance Crossover

If the rumor should be true, the next question is when might the Tiguan GTI arrive? VW recently confirmed a mid-cycle Tiguan refresh is coming for the 2021 model year, which should debut this summer. Plugging in a GTI model for 2022 could keep the Tiguan on the minds of buyers.

That is, provided the rumor is true.

Source: CarBuzz

Gallery: Volkswagen Tiguan Spy Photos

Volkswagen Tiguan R Spy Photo
16 Photos
Volkswagen Tiguan R Spy Photo Volkswagen Tiguan R Spy Photo Volkswagen Tiguan R Spy Photo Volkswagen Tiguan R Spy Photo Volkswagen Tiguan R Spy Photo Volkswagen Tiguan R Spy Photo Volkswagen Tiguan R Spy Photo

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan
Explore

More photos

Volkswagen Tiguan R Additional Spy Photos
Volkswagen Tiguan R Additional Spy Photos
Volkswagen Tiguan R Renderings
Volkswagen Tiguan R Renderings
2021 VW Tiguan R spy photos
2021 VW Tiguan R spy photos
VW Tiguan R new spy shots
VW Tiguan R new spy shots
Volkswagen Tiguan R Audi Q3 RS Spy Shots
Volkswagen Tiguan R Audi Q3 RS Spy Shots
Photo by: CarPix