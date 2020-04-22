Here’s the question we suspect many of you are already asking. Will a massive twin-turbocharged Duramax diesel V8 engine actually fit in a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro? The answer depends on your definition of the word fit. If you mean will it simply drop in without any modifications to the engine bay, the answer is no. In fact, the answer is hell no, but if you’ve seen any Hoonigan videos, you know these guys always seem to find a new path to outrageousness.

Going by those standards, then, the answer is yes. You can fit a whopping big diesel into a fifth-generation Camaro. You just need to get rid of things like windshield wipers, steering, parts of the frame rail, you know, stuff you really don’t need if you’re building a drag car that will hit 200 mph in a standing mile. That’s the ultimate goal for this bonkers diesel project, which is now featured at Hoonigan Project Cars on YouTube. It’s a work-in-progress so we don’t yet know if this car actually runs, but the series is up to five videos and so far things seem to be lining up, more or less.

Gallery: Chevy Camaro Diesel Build

18 Photos

Our photo gallery above includes screenshots from the videos currently available, and yes, the goal is to reach 200 mph in a standing mile. As such, a target of 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts) is set for the engine, and all the stops are being pulled to make that happen. The Duramax was pulled from a Chevy van and sent to Pacific Performance Engineering for a stage 2 build, and Edelbrock came on-board to offer up some snazzy high-flow heads for better breathing. We’ll leave all the build details to the video series (we have the first video posted at the top of the article) but suffice it to say, there’s a lot of work done to this engine.

Furthermore, one doesn’t build a 1,000-hp twin-turbocharged diesel without producing monumental levels of torque. As such, the Camaro also gets a beefed-up 4L80E transmission and a hilariously large solid rear axle with a gearset that should take it to 200 mph. The brakes are also suitably upgraded, and by the end of the fifth video, we see the diesel officially mounted in the Camaro’s engine bay. The steering issue still needs solving, but with some creative fabrication and strategic cutting, the massive mill is at least secure.

We’re very interested to see this project come to fruition. It was started before the Coronavirus outbreak so hopefully, we’ll have more videos coming that show this oil-burning beast in action. The source link below takes you to the YouTube Channel will all five videos currently available.