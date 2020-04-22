We don’t expect the next-generation Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon to arrive until the 2023 model year. When they do, GM may offer just one powertrain – GM’s turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine paired with its 10-speed automatic gearbox, according to a new report from Muscle Cars and Trucks. GM recently gave both trucks a mild facelift for the 2021 model year, so any significant updates are still a few years away.

The turbo’d 2.7-liter engine currently powers the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra, making 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts) and 348 pound-feet (472 Newton-meters) of torque in that application. That means the 2.5-liter four-cylinder, the 3.6-liter gasoline V6, and the 2.8-liter Duramax diesel powering the current generation of trucks won’t survive for much longer. The V6 produces 308 hp (229 kW) and 275 lb-ft (373 Nm) of torque while the diesel makes 180 hp (134 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm), for comparison.

When the new trucks do arrive, they’ll ride on an evolution of the trucks’ current architecture called 31XX-2. The current trucks ride on the 31XX platform. The new underpinnings will harmonize the pair around the world, making them almost identical in all the markets where they’re sold, including Australia and Thailand. The mid-size trucks GM currently sells around the globe also ride on the same platform, though the U.S./Canada versions feature several significant variations compared to their international counterparts.

Sales for the GMC Canyon and Chevy Colorado dipped in 2019 compared to 2018 – 32,825 versus 33,492 and 122,304 versus 134,842, respectively. We won’t know if the refreshed models will reverse the downward sales trend, though auto sales are quite uncertain right now as the world faces an unprecedented crisis. The new trucks are still a few years away, and a lot can change between today and 2023. But for now, it appears GM’s next-gen mid-size pickups won’t offer a variety of powertrains.