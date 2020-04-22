The Hyundai Kona N is the brand's entry in the burgeoning compact performance crossover segment. These new shots catch the vehicle's development at the Nürburgring. Compared to earlier examples, this one wears a little less concealment over the body, but there's still plenty of camouflage.

The camo pattern does a very good job of hiding the design details. In front, the grille mesh has different styling by using larger openings, and it's also visible in the lower fascia, unlike the standard Kona.

In profile, the model rides on sporty wheels with widely spaced U-shaped spokes. There are red brake calipers. At the back, the roof spoiler is larger.

The rear bumper has a new shape that includes cutouts for a pair of large-diameter, circular exhaust outlets. Otherwise, things don't look too different.

The Kona N reportedly uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making around 275 horsepower (205 kilowatts). It connects to an all-wheel-drive system, but buyers can select between an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic or a six-speed manual gearbox.

The N division appears to lower the Kona's suspension. This has the effect of making the little crossover look even more like a traditional five-door hatchback.

A leaked vehicle timeline suggests that the Kona N begins assembly in July. However, this document dates from before the COVID-19 outbreak. It's very possible that the pandemic could delay the original plan, but a debut before the end of the year still seems likely. Hyundai allegedly intends to sell the little, performance crossover in the United States, but the timing for the introduction isn't clear.