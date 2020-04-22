Opel has kicked off the teasing game for its all-new Mokka to signal a vast departure from the outgoing model not just in terms of design, but also as far the underpinnings and even the name. As revealed by the spy shots from early March and a fresh batch from today (see below), the small crossover is set to adopt a significantly sharper look likely derived from the 2018 GT X Experimental concept.

The folks from Rüsselsheim aren’t exactly generous as far as disclosing juicy details about the new Mokka, but it is widely believed the revamped model will ride on a platform developed by Opel’s new parent company – PSA Peugeot Citroën. We’re talking about the CMP platform, meaning the second generation will have a lot in common with the Peugeot 2008 and the posh DS3 Crossback.

Gallery: 2021 Opel Mokka new spy photos

24 Photos

Opel does say a fully electric version is in the works and the company will actually prioritize the EV model as the zero-emissions model will be the first to go on sale early 2021. As it’s the case with its French cousin, combustion engines will still be offered for those who don’t want to pay the premium commanded by the EV model or simply would rather have a traditional engine.

Looking at the Peugeot 2008, expect the revamped Opel Mokka to offer a turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine with 100, 130, and 155 horsepower, along with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder diesel with either 100 or 130 hp. The EV model will likely rely on a 136-hp electric motor and a 50-kWh battery pack with enough juice for nearly 200 miles (322 kilometers) between charges to mirror the e-2008.

As far as the cabin is concerned, all that Opel is willing to share for the time being is that the new Mokka will benefit from a “fully digitized interior” and that its designers have “paid close attention to reduction to the essentials.” It likely means the car will benefit from a digital instrument cluster and a generous touchscreen swallowing some of the conventional buttons. Expect a Corsa-esque interior, but with more room for passengers thanks to the Mokka’s larger footprint.

Opel promises to unveil the all-new Mokka “soon,” so expect a world debut to take place in the coming weeks or months. We wouldn’t hold our breath for a new Buick Encore based on the next-gen Mokka as the North American model came into being at a time when Opel and Vauxhall were still under GM’s umbrella.