The rumors were true - the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque gets a new three-cylinder plug-in hybrid powertrain. We spotted a test prototype of that vehicle back in January and it turns out the chic crossover won’t be the only model in the brand’s range to receive the new eco-friendly system. The Discovery Sport also benefits from the P300e-branded hybrid engine.

The core of the system is a 1.5-liter, three-cylinder turbocharged unit, good for 197 horsepower (147 kilowatts), supported by a 107-hp (80-kW) electric motor mounted on the rear axle and a 15kWh lithium-ion battery. The combined output is rated at 304 hp (227 kW) and 398 pound-feet (540 Newton-meters) of torque for both the Evoque and Disco Sport.

In terms of performance, the smaller of the two crossovers reaches 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 6.4 seconds, while the slightly heavier Discovery Sport needs 0.2 seconds more for the same sprint. Both models can reach speeds of up to 84mph (135 kph) on electric power alone.

Measured by Europe’s WLTP cycle, the Evoque P300e emits just 32 grams of CO2 per kilometer and has an all-electric range of up to 41 miles (66 km). The Discovery Sport P300, in turn, can travel up to 38 miles (62 km) on zero-emission power with corresponding combined CO2 emissions of 36 g/km.

The hybrid system can be operated in three different modes, Hybrid, EV, and Save. Land Rover says the battery of both cars is positioned below the rear seats and is protected by a 6 mm-thick steel undertray “without compromising the vehicles’ hallmark all-terrain capability.”

A full recharge of the battery takes less than seven hours from a home socket. Alternatively, a 7-kW AC domestic wall box or AC public charge points can recharge 80 percent of the battery in about one and a half hours. The quickest charge times are achieved using the public charging network of DC charge points - 0 to 80 percent takes just 30 minutes at a 32wkW DC.