The new BMW 4 Series Coupe allegedly reveal draws near, specifically in June but not at the canceled Detroit Motor Show. As such, our spy photographers have been seeing the Bimmer coupe testing out lately, usually under heavy wraps. But there's one thing they couldn't hide though – that massive kidney grille that everybody seem to love.

This time, however, our spies caught the 4er at a different light. A few parts of its lower bumper have been exposed, revealing a typical BMW design on the foglamp housing. A closer look at the wrapped 4 Series reveals further details, though.

Gallery: BMW 4 Series Spied With M Performance Parts

13 Photos

For the first time, the 4 Series was caught with M Performance parts under thick wraps. The details aren't easily seen but keen eyes should be able to spot the front spoiler lip and side skirts on the prototype shown above. Moreover, wing canards on the front bumper can also be seen but this isn't a guarantee that the range-topping 4 Series adopt this in production form.

The upcoming 4 Series new-generation revamp will, of course, borrow the gasoline and diesel powertrains of the 3 Series, but there have been reports that it will also adopt the hybrid setup of the 330e.

If that is true, the 12-kWh lithium-ion battery should offer an EPA-certified electric range of 22 miles (35 kilometers) for the rear-driven models, while xDrive-equipped versions should be good for 20 miles (32 kilometers).

Nothing's set in stone at this point, but with the projected reveal coming in less than two months (more or less), the wait will soon be over for the second-generation BMW 4 Series.